Bette Midler Slams ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake

At least one Sanderson sister isn’t feeling the magic of the Hocus Pocus remake.

Bette Midler, who played Winifred Sanderson in the original 1993 Halloween classic, says the Hocus Pocus remake won’t be casting a spell on her.

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” she told PEOPLE Monday at her annual New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween party.

A reimagining of the cult favorite was announced back in September and is currently under development at Disney Channel. Written by Scarlet Lacey, the new film will not feature any of the original cast members, and original director Kenny Ortega, who also directed the High School Musical and Descendants franchises, will not be involved with the project.

“I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character,” Midler said when asked about the possible casting of the iconic Winifred Sanderson. “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”

While Midler and other members of the original cast have expressed their interest in reprising their roles in the past, some even expressing interest in appearing in the “reimagining,” Midler was very clear about whether or not she would make an appearance in the new film. “No, no, no!”

While fans shouldn’t be expecting Midler to make an appearance in the remake, they can catch her on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!