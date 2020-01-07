‘Avatar 2’: First Concept Photos Unveiled by Director James Cameron

More than 10 years after Avatar became one of the highest grossing move of all time, James Cameron has unveiled the first concept art for Avatar 2. Attending at Daimler’s keynote Monday night at the 2020 CES, the famed director gave fans their first look at the highly-anticipated upcoming film.

Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/DWBJebpWRf — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) January 7, 2020

The concept art was unveiled alongside Mercedes-Benz’s concept for an Avatar-inspired car. Developed in collaboration with Cameron, the vehicle is billed as “a completely new interaction between human, machine and nature,” according to Variety.

Set to make its theatrical debut in 2021, the upcoming film will feature more vehicles and machinery than its 2009 predecessor, where the main form of transportation in the world of Pandora were the six-legged direhorse or the flying banshees.

“I also love the hard stuff. The vehicles, spacecraft, aircraft, ground vehicles, weapons, the hardware. I’m a total geek when it comes to that stuff,” Cameron told CNET’s Roadshow. “We have a lot of cool vehicles for you.”

Cameron is currently developing four Avatar sequels. Avatar 2 was initially set for 2014 release, though it was pushed back to 2020 and then to December of 2021 due to the technology required to create the underwater sequences.

“From 2013 until now we’ve mostly designed the whole world across four new movies,” Cameron previously told Vareity. “We’ve written, finished scripts for all four of those films. We’ve cast them, and we;ve [performance] captured movie two, movie three, and the first part of movie four. We’re mostly done with the live action. I’ve got a couple months in New Zealand in the spring, so we’re kind of on track with what we set out to do…We’re kind of right on schedule for December 2021.”

Avatar premiered in 2009 and became the highest grossing movie of all time, surpassing Titanic to take the honor, which it lost to Avengers: End Game in 2019.

Along with the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, Avatar 2 will also introduce the Metkayina, a Na’vi clan led by Tonowari, played by Fear the Walking Dead‘s Cliff Curtis. The sequel will also star Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin and The Sopranos‘ Edie Falco.

The film is slated to premiere in December of 2021, with the three other sequels currently scheduled for releases in in 2023, 2025, and 2027. Meanwhile, Avatar is currently available for streaming on Disney+.