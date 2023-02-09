'Ant-Man 4' Already Being Discussed at Marvel Ahead of 'Quantumania' Release

The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently has only four movies focused on a single character, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. However, in early conversations, Marvel is already discussing the possibility of a fourth Ant-Man flick. ComicBook.com interviewed Marvel's Stephen Broussard at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and he confirmed that discussions are already underway at Marvel HQ regarding a fourth movie. "We're already thinking about it," Broussard revealed. "It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal, and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?' Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself. I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin."

However, Marvel Studios does not strictly adhere to the concept that their solo movies are only limited to three, even though most of their characters have only trilogies. As a result of Thor's popularity, four films were made, but for other superheroes, the future is still uncertain. Director Peyton Reed also spoke to the outlet about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5 of Marvel's Cinematic Universe. To prepare for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which conclude Phase 6, Reed and writer Jeff Loveness were required to introduce the next major villain: Kang the Conqueror, the time master of the eponymous Kang Dynasty (Jonathan Majors).

"That's always a fun thing in the Marvel movies. People talk about, 'How does it work? They're all connected. Is there some grand plan?'" Reed told ComicBook. "There's maybe a rough temporary skeleton of a plan, but basically what happens is you do what's best for your movie, and the people that come after have to figure it out after that. We inherit certain things." Reed is confident Loveness will pay off what he created in Quantumania as he entrusts the Ant-Man universe and Kang to the Avengers creative team. "He's the guy who knows all the Marvel Comics lore and builds on it," Reed said. "He has a great quality in a writer, which [is] he's psyched to go write. 'I can't wait to get behind the computer and do it!' You know, for a director, that's the best quality a writer can have."