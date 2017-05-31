‘Amityville: Awakening’ Gets An All-New Trailer

In less than a month, a new film in the Amityville Horror franchise is slated for release. To get viewers excited for Amityville: The Awakening, a new international trailer has just been released, which you can watch below.

Amityville: The Awakening stars Bella Thorne, Jennifer Jason Leigh, McKenna Grace, Cameron Monaghan, Taylor Spreitler, Thomas Mann, and Jennifer Morrison.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother’s expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.”

We say that the film is rumored to be opening in a month because, despite the talent attached to it, the film has long been delayed, re-shot, and re-edited on multiple occasions.

In March of last year, horror fans were alerted to the film’s release with the following poster:

The poster was accompanied by an April 1, 2016 release date, only to be quickly pulled from release. With that short notice delay, it’s entirely possible that Awakening could once again be pushed back.

The film was directed by Franck Khalfoun, who previously directed the 2012 remake of the 1980 film Maniac. The film was incredibly ambitious and a departure from the original serial killer film, as the remake was told almost entirely from the point of view of the killer’s eye, allowing the viewers to see exactly what he saw.

It’s possible that the French filmmaker’s sensibilities didn’t totally fit in line with Dimension’s sensibilities, which caused the re-shoots and re-edits, which similarly happened with the Texas Chain Saw Massacre prequel film Leatherface.

Although no one has particularly been clamoring for a new Amityville Horror film since the poorly-received remake in 2005 starring Ryan Reynolds, hopefully Awakening can spawn interest in the film series and is another quality installment.

