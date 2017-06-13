‘Alien: Covenant’ Originally Featured Xenomorph Vs. Neomorph Battle

Amidst mixed reviews and struggling box office longevity, Alien: Covenant put the future of the Alien franchise in an unpredictable position, with the direction of the series unknown. Based on a recent scoop over at Alien-Covenant.com, the site claims there was once a massive brawl planned for the classic xenomorph and the film’s new monster, the neomorph.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR ALIEN: COVENANT

According to the site, the confrontation took place “when Daniels (Katherine Waterston), Walter/David (Michael Fassbender), and Lope (Demien Bichir) are running towards the lander, which Tennessee (Danny McBride) boarded to rescue the surviving Covenant crew.

“In the film, the last neomorph was killed shortly after David attempted to ‘tame’ it, with the newly born xenomorph chasing down Daniels and Lope, attaching itself to the lander. However, originally the neomorph was going to be the one chasing Daniels and Lope and during that chase scene the xenomorph would have revealed itself, attacking the neomorph and asserting itself as the dominant alien lifeform.”

Obviously, things didn’t quite pan out this way in the movie, and it’s tough to say it would have made a significant impact on the story, but seeing the two terrifying beasts would have led to quite the confrontation.

Following the reception of Prometheus from die-hard Alien fans who expected a full-on Alien prequel, a concerted effort was made to create stronger connections between Covenant and the original franchise. Based on the description of this scene, it sounds like it would have been used to establish that the familiar monster was more terrifying than the new one, adding another level of fan service.

The battle might not have been included in the final film, but does still appear in the film’s novelization, solidifying that this scene was at one point in the film’s script.

When director Ridley Scott spoke to Collider about the film, he explained what his editing process was like and how he has a tendency to create longer edits with his first pass. He explained, “I always come out at almost 2:23 first cut. Look at it, and go, ‘I’ve got to get to two hours.’”

It’s possible he was using theoretical numbers, but it sounds like at least 20 minutes was cut from Covenant, so was this sequence partially filmed and then cut? Sounds like we might have to wait for the home video release to get those answers.