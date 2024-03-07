Kym Johnson-Herjavec Reveals Which 'Real Housewives' She Was 'Channeling' in 'Hunting Housewives' With Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes (Exclusive)

Kym Johnson-Herjavec embraced her inner Real Housewife for the new Lifetime film Hunting Housewives. The Dancing With the Stars alum opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the March 9 premiere about taking on her biggest acting role yet, working with Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes, and "channeling" some of her favorite Real Housewives stars on set.

Johnson-Herjavec joins the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Real Housewives of Atlanta alums as well as Blood, Sweat & Heels' Melyssa Ford for the brand-new thriller, which tells the story of four friends who "head for a much-needed spa retreat weekend away from their husbands, children and busy schedules when suddenly they find themselves downed in a plane crash," according to the movie's official synopsis.

"With no knowledge of basic survival, the Housewives must use their wits and whatever is in their designer bags to try to survive in the rugged wilds," the description continues. "When they realize they are not alone, even frenemies must align to outwit their hunters."

Johnson-Herjavec told PopCulture that the movie is a "really fun watch" as it's "kind of ridiculous," "really funny" and "so fun to do." She noted, "I think you'll see the great chemistry that we all have together. ... I'm obviously not a Real Housewife, but it was fun to play one."

Finding her character Joli Symons, Johnson-Herjavec said she was "channeling" some of her favorite Housewives, including friend and Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps – whom she described as "so funny" and "quick-witted" – in addition to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, who can be a "little princess."

Johnson-Herjavec was also thrilled to be working with Richards and Leakes, both of whom previously competed on Dancing With the Stars. "It's completely different," she said of taking those relationships from the ballroom to a movie set. "I'm jumping into their world. When we did Dancing With the Stars, they were jumping into my world and they were asking me for advice and things like that, and it was now the other way around."

Filming with Bravo stars was "really fun," and the dancer, who shares 5-year-old twins Hudson and Haven with husband Robert Herjavec, said it was wonderful to explore her creativity in a new way. "I've missed being creative and performing," she told PopCulture. "I haven't done Dancing With the Stars for a long time now, so it was just so fun to get myself back out there working again, doing something different and taking on this role."

In this next chapter of her career, Johnson-Herjavec said she's looking to do "a little bit more" acting while moving forward behind the scenes with her upcoming productions that are currently in development. "[More production] is what I'd love to get into, because I'm a creative person," she shared. "I miss choreographing, I miss doing that. So I've been working with [a production company] developing a couple of different movies and also an animated kids series."

Hunting Housewives premieres Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

