Brian Dennehy Dead: 'Tommy Boy' Co-Star David Spade Posts Throwback Photos Alongside Late Actor

✖

Former Saturday Night Live comedian David Spade is among the many celebrities mourning the loss of Brian Dennehy. Spade worked with the prolific character actor in the 1995 comedy Tommy Boy, alongside his friend, the late Chris Farley. The Lights Out With David Spade host shared a pair of throwback photos from the production on Twitter following Dennehy's death. Dennehy was 81.

Dennehy died Wednesday night in Connecticut from natural causes, his daughter Elizabeth wrote on Twitter Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related," she wrote. "Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends."

The prolific Dennehy made his television debut in 1977 and appeared in more than 180 shows and movies during his career. In 1995,when Farley and Spade were at the height of their popularity, he appeared in Tommy Boy. The following year, he worked with them again on Black Sheep. "What a loss. Brian Dennehy," Spade wrote.



Spade and Dennehy also worked on Just Shoot Me!. Spade starred on all seven seasons of the 1997-2003 show as Dennis Finch. Dennehy appeared in three episodes during the third season, and returned for an episode of Season 7 as Red Finch.

Several other stars remembered Dennehy's contribution to the craft. Sylvester Stallone, who starred in Denney's breakthrough film First Blood, remembered him as a "brilliant performer."

"The great actor Brian Dennehy has passed away," Stallone wrote on Instagram. "He simply was A brilliant performer ... He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of RAMBO The world has lost a great artist."

"Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has died," Mia Farrow, who worked with Dennehy on stage in Love Letters, tweeted. "[There] is no one I enjoyed working with more. And there are few friends as valued in my life. I took this photo backstage when we were in Love Letters. He loved my pup Bowie."

"Very sad to hear about the passing of Brian Dennehy," Malcolm McDowell wrote. "He was a fantastic actor on the big and small screens, as well as theatre. Another great loss!!! RIP."

"Another day. Another piece of devastating news," Josh Gad tweeted. "For those who never got to see Brian's towering performance in Death of A Salesman, it will go down as one of the crowing performances ever delivered in a stage."