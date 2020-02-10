'Nanny McPhee' Fans Mourn Death of Young Star Raphael Coleman

Fans of the 2005 family film Nanny McPhee are mourning the death of Raphael Coleman, the former child actor who played Eric Brown in the Emma Thompson movie. Coleman died last week after collapsing while jogging. He was 25 years old.

Coleman's stepfather Cartsen Jensen and his mother Liz announced his death in separate Facebook posts. Jensen said Coleman had no known health issues before his death.

"I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead," Jensen wrote in Danish. "But when it's your own child, it's your genes, your whole body, something greater than the word I who forever refuse to accept the judgment of death. Raph wasn't my child, even though I was close to him. But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother's eyes, and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life."

Liz shared a message on social media, which was later posted on the Extinction Rebellion Facebook page. Coleman was a leading member of the activist group. His nickname within the group was "Iggy Fox."

"You were a force of nature, and now you are a new kind of force: you are atoms of chlorophyll, you are water, you are an ants nest, you are moss on a stone, a birds feather, a wolf's paw print, a tiger, a tree, a praying mantis, a stingray, a squirrel," Liz wrote on Facebook. "You are the sky and the sea and the forests and the mountains and the marshes and the deserts and everything in between. With your scientist's and your writer's eye, I think that’s how you'd see it."

After Nanny McPhee, Coleman made three films in 2009. He focused on climate activism in recent years and was arrested for vandalizing the Brazilian Embassy during the Amazon Rainforest fires, his stepfather said.

Scroll on to see how Nanny McPhee fans are remembering Coleman.

Photo credit: MGM