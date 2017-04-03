‘DWTS’ Star Bonner Bolton Just Revealed Some Very Interesting Details About Sharna Burgess

Interesting new details have surfaced about the rumored romance between Dancing With the Stars contestant Bonner Bolton and his dance pro partner Sharna Burgess.

On Sunday, the two spent some down time together at the Daily Front Row's Third Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in West Hollywood, California. During the star-studded gathering, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton and Sharna both dished on details about their relationship and dance floor chemistry.

"We had an incredible week and Bonner worked really, really hard and I think he deserves a little bit of time off to come and do something special," Burgess said while chatting with Entertainment Tonight.

"Yeah I have to have a break every now and then," Bolton said. "She's working me hard in that practice room, day in and day out, so it's nice to come here and have a little socialization."

Despite appearances, Burgess maintained that the outing wasn't actually a date.

"We're not really calling it a date night," Burgess said. "It's not really a date night."

Bolton echoed Burgess' sentiment by saying: "I don't think you could say [it's a date night], but I did invite her and I'm glad she came."

On Monday night, the dynamic duo will be performing a challenging Charleston routine, and the two seem extremely exciting for the energetic number.

"It's gonna be fast and it's gonna be very alive. It's a great song," Bolton said. "It's gonna be full of action and a lot of fun. I hope everyone wants to get up out of their seat and party with us."

"It's a very different vibe to every other dance that we've done and probably the most difficult that we've done, so it's been a tough week," Burgess said. "But he's gonna do great!"

After the first episode of the current season aired, Bonner and Sharna ignited romance rumors after a particularly peculiar moment was caught on camera between the two. Bolton appeared to be putting his hands on an inappropriate area on Sharna's body and the audience saw it all!

Since the incident, both Bonner and Burgess have been denying the rumors that they are more than dance partners.

Burgess said, "We have a great chemistry getting to know each other, but obviously we're three weeks into this thing of having met each other on his ranch and we're having a lot a lot of fun."

She continued by saying, "But our priorities obviously are getting Bonner through this competition as far as he can possibly go. So in the meantime, we're having a lot of fun getting to know each other and we do have great chemistry."

Bonner Bolton also spoke out about the situation.

"I have all the respect in the world for my dance partner on and off the dance floor," he said. "She is a great teacher, and it was an honest mistake."

Watch the infamous moment between Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess below.

