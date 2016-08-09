‘American Idol’ Competitor, Jax Cole Secretly Battling Thyroid Cancer

Jax Cole may lay everything out on stage while she is singing, but she isn't always telling her whole story. Over the last few months, the third place American Idol singer has been secretly battling thyroid cancer, according to PEOPLE.

In a previous interview, Jax revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer in April, shortly after performing at a show. She said she was grocery shopping with her parents, when she felt a strange lump in her throat. Doctors told her that she had 18 tumors growing on her thyroid. After testing, 12 of them were positive for cancer.

"It was very unexpected," Jax said. "When you're 20 years old, you have this 'Superman' entitlement mentality. Like you're indestructible. Thank God I have people in my life that were three to help me deal with this when my reality finally clicked for me. I'm a tough guy, but I don't think I have ever experienced anything scarier."

Jax has since had her thyroid removed and is undergoing radiation treatment. She is currently spending her summer at home resting, but is still planning on competing in the 2016 TCS NYC Marathon in November to raise money for Tuesday's Children – a charity that supports youths and families affected by terrorism and traumatic loss.

"The work, pressure, & travel in music is not always so forgiving on the mind and heart. It absolutely takes its toll on your body," Jax said in a lengthy caption on an Instagram photo she recently posted. "Sometimes I think the universe is yelling at me to slow down and I just blatantly ignore it."