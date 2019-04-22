Add These 9 Foods to Your Diet for a Flatter Stomach

Next time you’re doing your ab workout, remember to follow up with a healthy diet. No matter how many ab workouts you do, if you’re not eating the fat-burning foods to go with it, you won’t be seeing that six-pack anytime soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out these flat belly foods!

Spinach

Antioxidant-rich, spinach (like most other dark, leafy greens) contains countless vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Especially high in protein and fiber, this superfood is one you should eat almost every day.

Turkey

Like chicken, turkey is the perfect lean protein to power you through a workout. Low in fat, it’s is rich in B vitamins, folate and iron levels — perfect for boosting your immune system and regulating your blood pressure.

Sauerkraut

Fermented foods, like sauerkraut, contain probiotics, which help fight bad bacteria in your gastrointestinal system. No bad bacteria in your gut = no bloating!

Garlic

Garlic is actually a prebiotic (not to be confused with probiotic) food. Prebiotics are types of dieteary fibers that help feed the friendly bacteria in your gut, improving your immune system and your metabolic health. Cook with garlic, onions, leeks and asparagus to speed up your metabolism!

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is full of health benefits, but one of the biggest perks of ACV is its ability to help jumpstart your metabolism. It will stimulate your stomach’s juices in order to help food digestion. Drink up!

Cucumbers

For a snack you can truly munch on, cucumbers are the way to go. They fight inflammation, support your digestive health (thanks to all the water and fiber) and are seriously low in calories — one cup of sliced cucumbers contains only 16 calories! You’ve just hit the flat belly jackpot.

Nut Butters

While you’ll have to watch your serving size since nut butters are high in fat, they’re actually full of good fat. Not only are nut butters (read: peanut, almond, hazelnut, walnut) rich in good fat, but they’re also full of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Make sure you’re buying natural varieties and checking the label for any hidden additives.

Olive Oil

If you follow the Mediterranean Diet, you’re familiar with the power of olive oil. Rich in good fats (just like nut butter), antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, olive oil helps to fill you up and keep you feeling fuller longer. You can say goodbye to cravings when you cook with olive oil!

Eggs

Unjustly labeled a “bad” snack food, eggs are actually a super healthy food when you need a quick snack or healthy breakfast. High in protein, low in carbs, and full of vitamin D, eggs are a delicious weight loss option. Keep a batch of hard-boiled eggs in your fridge for that 2:30 snack!

Related:

7 Recipes Under 300 Calories to Help You Lose Weight FasterMeal Replacement Shakes Can Actually Help You Lose Weight if You Do it Right

What Is Your Fat Burning Zone?