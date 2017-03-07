Can You Choose the Sex of Your Baby?

(Photo: Shutterstock)

There was a time when you had to wait until after a baby arrived to know whether to buy blue or pink balloons, and now it takes weeks to learn which color cake to get for your gender reveal– but there is a way to know the sex of your baby as soon as you conceive.

It is now possible to choose the sex of your baby. While there is not yet a 100 percent guarantee that any method will work, parents are able to increase their chances of having a particular sense.

If you’ve ever considered selecting your baby’s sex, there are multiple options available.

In Vitro Fertilization

Most people are familiar with in vitro fertilization in cases of infertility, but the intervention can also be used for “family balancing” purposes, Elizabeth Kennard, M.D., director of the Reproductive and Endocrinology and Infertility division at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center told RedBook.com.

Since a woman’s eggs are removed and fertilized in a petri dish during IFV, it makes it possible for the doctor to know whether the eggs contain a male or female based on the chromosomes present. That means that they are able to implant specific eggs.

Ericsson Method

The Ericsson method filters out the sperm of one sex. Since male and female sperm “swim” at different speeds, it is possible for scientists to capture the sperm of choice to use in the insemination. This method is less invasive than IVF, but is by no means inexpensive. It costs an average of $600 and it can be difficult to find a doctor that will perform the procedure. The other drawback is even proponents of the method suggest that the success rate hovers at 70 percent.

Shettles Method

Shettles method also relies on the speed of the sperm. In this method couples use the timing of ovulation to try for a specific sex. Since male sperm swim faster, it is thought that male sperm have an advantage while a woman is ovulation. So it is best to try for a girl when a woman is not close to ovulating.

This method also uses diet to alter the body’s pH level, based on the belief that female sperm thrive in an acidic environment longer than male sperm. If you’re aiming for a girl, you’d eat acidic foods. The effectiveness of his method is still contested by many experts.

The other important consideration for parents is whether or not they would want to choose the sex of their baby. There is still some stigma attached to so-called “designer babies,” and some parents enjoy the surprise. The procedures can be costly and in the case of IVF, invasive.

At the end of the day, however, the important thing is for parents to be comfortable with the decision, whichever route they choose.

