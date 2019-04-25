Michael Madsen: ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Star Charged With DUI

Actor Michael Madsen was charged with DUI in connection with his March arrest in Malibu on Friday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Madsen with two misdemeanors for driving under the influence, reports TMZ. Since this is his second DUI arrest within 10 years, Madsen could face between four and 364 days in county jail if convicted and the judge decides to be hard on him.

Madsen is “likely” to reach a plea deal, but will still be sentenced between at least four days in prison to a year, according to the outlet. He could hope the judge gives him time served.

Back in March, the Reservoir Dogs actor crashed his Land Rover into a pole. When police arrived there, Madsen reportedly “smelled of alcohol” and authorities suspected him of drinking an driving. TMZ reported at the time that Madsen failed a field sobriety test. His blood-alcohol content was 0.10 percent, over the 0.08 legal limit.

Madsen was arrested and held on $15,000 bail.

The 61-year-old actor was previously arrested for a DUI in Malibu in 2012 with a BAC twice the legal limit. He went to rehab for 30 days and was ordered to seek outpatient treatment by the judge in the case.

Madsen was also arrested in March 2012 for “child endangerment with cruelty to a child” for allegedly having an argument with his son while intoxicated. He reportedly saw his son “smoking pot,” which started an argument. Madson was released on $100,000 bail and called it all a “big misunderstanding” after he was released.

Madsen is best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino‘s Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 and The Hateful Eight. He also stars in Tarantino’s next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which hits theaters on July 26.

The actor’s long list of credits include Die Another Day, Sin City and Free Willy. He also appeared on TV in Blue Bloods, The Mob Doctor, Our Family Honor and Quantum Leap.

Madsen’s character in Reservoir Dogs is Vic Vega, later revealed to be the brother of John Travolta’s Pulp Fiction character Vincent Vega. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Madsen said Travolta told him to ask Tarantino about making The Vega Brothers, a prequel movie about their characters.

“I did a race car picture with John. Me and Johnny did a picture in Talladega called Trading Paint. It hasn’t even come out yet. We shot it last year in Alabama. Where we are adversarial race car drivers,” Madsen said. “And John comes up to me one day and he says: ‘You talk to Quentin lately? You should ask him if we are going to do The Vega Brothers.’ And I’m like: ‘You’re John Travolta! You need me to ask him? Why don’t you ask him?’ He wants to do it as much as I do. Johnny’s a good cat. We had a good time on that picture. I haven’t see it yet because it hasn’t come out.”

Madsen’s role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood remains a mystery.

“It’s a big secret. I’ve got a bunch of pages,” Madsen told THR last year. “But Quentin is being very protective of his screenplay. I know that when you work with him, anything’s possible. Two lines can turn into two months, and two months can turn into one line. But I’d be happy to be the guy in a tollbooth in his movie.”

Photo credit: Getty Images