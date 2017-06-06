Fantastic Beasts Sequel Casting Teen Versions Of Major Harry Potter Characters

Warner Bros. Pictures is looking to cast teenage versions of some of the most important characters in the Harry Potter universe.

The studio has put out an open casting call for actors to play teenage incarnations of Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange, Gellert Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore, and a character called Sebastian in the upcoming sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

The casting call asks for actors aged 13-16 to play Newt, Leta, and Sebastian, and actors aged ages 16-18 for Grindelwald and Dumbledore.

This casting suggests that the next film may be flashing back to the time when Dumbledore, the future headmaster of Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry, was still friends with Grindelwald, who became a dark wizard.

This will also be the first time that moments Newt Scamander‘s mysterious past are revealed. Little is known about the magizoologist’s history, though recent developments suggest that as a child he had a very special relationship with Dumbledore.

Leta Lestrange was mentioned in the first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film, and it was said that she had a close relationship with Newt whie they were both attending Hogwarts. This casting suggests that Leta will have a larger role to play in the sequel.

Jude Law will appear in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as the adult Albus Dumbledore. Johnny Depp debuted as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and is expected to reprise his role for the sequel. Eddie Redmayne plays the adult Newt Scamander.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel is scheduled for release on Nov. 18, 2018.

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures. Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident, were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was directed by Harry Potter franchise veteran David Yates and written by J. K. Rowling in her screenwriting debut. The film is based on her book of the same name, which originally appeared as a textbook used by students at Hogwarts.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo, Ron Perlman and Colin Farrell.

