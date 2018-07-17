Britney Spears Says She’s up for ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ Reunion

Britney Spears would not hesitate to reunite with her The Mickey Mouse Club co-stars for a reunion.

The “Slumber Party” singer’s first major gig in the industry was starring in the ’90’s Disney variety series at the age of 11, alongside future superstars like Christina Aguilera, Justin Timbrlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell.

Twenty-five years later, Spears opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of reuniting with her former scene partners.

“It was a really good time,” Spears told the outlet. “It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life, The Mickey Mouse Club.”

When asked if she would be up for a reunion show, Spears said, “They would have to plan it. I would definitely show up. I would go, definitely.”

Following her stint on the variety series, Spears’ career catapulted into superstardom with the release of her smash single “…Baby One More Time” in 1999. Spears told ET that although the single is approaching its 20th anniversary, she feels as if no time has passed at all.

“It doesn’t. It’s been so fast. I feel like I just started yesterday,” she said. “It’s like everything still feels very new, which I guess is a blessing. But it’s been a rollercoaster. I’ve had my manager [Larry Rudolph] for 17 years.”

While Spears has had quite an illustrious career the past 20 years, it seems as though she won’t be slowing down any time soon. She opened up to the outlet about the advice she would give her younger self.

“I would tell that Britney just to believe in yourself, and never doubt yourself. Be strong, and be you,” Spears said.

The hypothetical reunion of the beloved Disney show would have to be adjusted to the singer’s already busy schedule. Spears is embarking in her Piece of Me tour, as well as promoting her first unisex fragrance, Prerogative, which is now available at Walmart and Kohl’s stores, as well as online.

“It’s so bold,” Spears said of the new fragrance. “There is no judgement and no labels. And it’s very fresh and empower[ing] for men and women.”

The Piece of Me Tour, which comes as she wrapped a 4-year residency in Las Vegas, is currently underway with its North American leg.

“She is very excited to be back on stage and bringing this show to the East Coast and the UK and Europe. She loves performing for her fans!” a source previously told PEOPLE.

And despite indulging in the occasional McDonald’s Happy Meal, Spears revealed tour life has kept her healthy.

“My show is a workout in itself, so it kind of keeps you really strong,” she said to ET. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘I just want a hamburger,’ but when I’m in real work mode, I want very clean. I like just clean chicken and veggies. That’s it. My stomach is so sensitive. If I have a steak, I’ll be sick for three days.”