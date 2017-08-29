Your Complete Guide to Gym Etiquette

With the warm weather and summer sunshine beckoning swimsuit and pool party season, the gyms are becoming more crowded every day. However, as we maintain our lifestyle by keeping an appropriate fitness routine, it’s important to remember how to be a conscientious gym-goer.

For those of you who don’t wipe down equipment after a sweaty workout or grunt loudly during sets, we urge you to not be that person. Gym etiquette may be a dying art but no matter where you are, an appropriate set of rules should be followed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’re sick, stay home

We all want Carrie Underwood‘s legs, but don’t march into the gym with a bronchial sounding cough. Not only are you creating a trail of nasty germs itching to contaminate the whole gym, but you’re also ruining the experience for everyone else while delaying your own recovery.

The Los Angeles Times reports it’s alright to exercise if symptoms are “above the neck,” like a runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing or minor sore throat. However, if symptoms are “below the neck,” and include upset stomach, chest congestion or hacking cough — stay home. Additionally, don’t exercise on a fever, if tired and your body aches.

Don’t be an obnoxious socializer

We know how much you love your smartphone, but if you need to reply to emails or call a friend to make plans for the weekend, don’t do it while on a machine. Not only are people waiting their turn patiently, but no one wants to hear your conversation either. For a better gym experience, be respectful of everyone’s assumed desire for peace and quiet. If it’s a very important message or phone call, take it to the locker room or better yet, outside.

Wipe down equipment

As one of the less sanitary places you spend your time in during the week, it’s wise whether you wet it or not to wipe down machines or equipment before and after use. The last thing you want is catching a cold that hinders your productivity or an icky skin infection — like, “bacne.”

Many exercise at the gym, but not everyone will be as mindful as you, so protect yourself (and others) by sanitizing equipment. Even if you carry a towel in your gym bag, use the paper towels and sanitizer stations for helping you clean up before and after a workout. If the tables were turned, would you be okay with grabbing wet weights?

Share equipment

Don’t be a gym hog when you’re working out. Instead, consider all machines and equipment are shared property between everyone at the gym. This means you obey cardio limits and cannot have three or four exercises going on at once, while leaving a towel or notebook on each machine as you swing between sets. Sorry, but there are no dibs when you’re an adult. Instead, finish with one machine, head to another and if you need to go back, be patient and wait your turn. If you loosen your grip a little on equipment, you’ll be more likeable.

Ask for help

Never be afraid to ask for help. This is not just about how to handle equipment, but more about protecting yourself from strain and an awful muscle pull. While a lot of machines have diagrams to assist you along the way, sometimes it’s not enough. If you’re unsure of how to use something, ask someone who is currently using the machine or a gym trainer. Not only can they provide a demonstration, but their expertise can ensure you do it right and avoid risk of injury.

On the contrary, don’t give advice unless you’re asked to spot someone. Unless you’re a certified trainer, no one appreciates how you think they should work out.

Beware of scents

If your perfume enters the room before you do, you need to make changes. No one wants to inhale that while working out, so leave fragrances and scented lotions at home. But what’s worse is body odor — keep that in check, please. Heavy scents are distracting and can trigger allergies, so always wear deodorant. If that wasn’t enough, shower before and after a workout to rid any greasy lotions. The last thing you need is dropping a kettlebell on your foot from losing grip thanks to sweaty, slippery skin.