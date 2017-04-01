Watch: Mama June Debuts Her Size 4 Makeover to Dropped Jaws

In Friday’s episode of WE tv’s original series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, reality star ‘Mama June’ Shannon is debuting her astonishing size 4 makeover — and her daughters cannot believe their eyes.

In an exclusive clip from Entertainment Tonight, Shannon’s daughter’s Alaina ‘Honey Boo Boo’ and Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ stand by as they anticipate their mother’s return from California after undergoing cosmetics surgeries for her neck, arm, tummy and breasts.

“I’m really scared that I’m not even gonna recognize who she is,” admits 11-year-old Alaina, ‘Honey Boo Boo.’

Naturally, when the 37-year-old mother finally walks through the door, her daughters’ jaws drop to the floor.

“Oh my Lord,” exclaims Honey Boo Boo.

In another previous, audiences get a glimpse of the final step of Shannon’s weight loss transformation — which has taken the 37-year-old reality star to a size 4 after weighing 352 pounds.

Watch below for the post-surgery reveal as Mama June: From Not to Hot airs a new episode tonight 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.

