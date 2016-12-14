Watch: Coco Austin Tries Bizarre New Health Trends to See If You Should Too

Well, that’s a new one! In her new video series with Us Weekly, Coco Austin is testing out the hottest and most bizarre beauty and health trends. Watch in the videos above and below as she gets vajazzled (yes, that’s a thing) and almost freezes off her behind in cryotherapy.

If you’re unfamiliar with vajazzling, it’s exactly what it sounds like: Bedazzling your lady parts. Rhinestones are glued to your waxed skin, either on the vulva or the surrounding area, creating a glittery surprise for a significant other or simply a glittery, empowering secret for yourself.

“Today, I’m gonna be getting my hoo-ha blinged out!” the 37-year-old mom excitedly told Us before her treatment. “You know I like bling. You know I like sparkle, so let’s go check this out.”

As it turns out, vajazzling might not be the best way to spice things up in the bedroom. According to Health.com, your newly waxed crotch might not react well to the adhesives, and any protruding or scratchy jewels could seriously hinder any of that sexual energy you were hoping for.

“I would say spend your money on sexy lingerie or a good pair of shoes instead,” says Jennifer Gunter, MD, an OB-GYN and director of pelvic pain and vulvovaginal disorders at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco. “They’ll last longer.”

Onto the next bizarre experience! Coco’s next challenge was to try a cryotherapy treatment, a supercooling remedy (not yet approved by the FDA) believed to treat pain caused by physical injury, and have beauty and weight loss benefits.

“I am kind of worried about this,” Coco told Us. “I think of bodies being put in capsules and bodies being frozen.”

Perhaps the former Ice Loves Coco star should be worried! After all, cryotherapy involves enduring temperatures ranging from negative-184 to negative-264 degrees Fahrenheit.

The whole idea behind cryotherapy is that you’re only in the chamber for two or three minutes — long enough for your surface temperature to drop, but not your internal temperature. While your surface temp is dropping, blood rushes to your heart and vital organs to keep your core temp up. As soon as you step out of the chamber and into a normally heated room, all that super-oxygenated blood goes rushing back to your extremities, allegedly creating a sort of internal fountain of youth and healing.

While there isn’t any evidence showing that cryotherapy treatments are better for inflammation than a good old fashioned ice bath, there is evidence pointing against it.

Allen Huffman, a chiropractor who routinely uses localized cryotherapy (not total-body) to treat patients, says some individuals are at a higher risk of harming themselves than others.



“If you have systemic issues, especially diabetes, it can dangerously compromise blood flow in the extremities,” Huffman told Women’s Health.

“It really comes down to the individual doing the research and deciding if that’s something they want to do,” Huffman said. “A responsible physician is not going to recommend something that isn’t proven.”