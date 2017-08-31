Vanessa Lachey Shares Candid Message About Working out After Baby Number 3

Vanessa Lachey is back at it after baby #3!

The 36-year-old mom of three shared a snap from Heart and Hustle gym on Monday with a candid and inspirational message for her Instagram followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It took a solar eclipse to get me to the gym apparently! Haha! I haven’t set foot in a gym in over a year because… well… life happens! And I wouldn’t trade in mine for anything in the world,” Lachey wrote in the caption. She and husband Nick Lachey welcomed their third child, son Phoenix, in December 2016.

“Balance is key, though. My family is my #1 priority. My husband and our 3 kids deserve the best of me… which is why I’m doing this for ME. You gotta start at the foundation. I’m finding ‘my’ balance still every day, every week, every month and every year. It seems to get harder as I get older and life gets more complicated, but that’s the beauty of it sometimes! Live in the moment! Enjoy the ride! And to all you working Mama’s out there!!! LETS DO THIS!” she wrote.

The former Entertainment Tonight and TRL host’s post was flooded with positive comments from fans in similar positions.



One follower wrote, “I love this! I changed my routine to wake up earlier to get to the gym so I don’t take away time from my family.”

“Beautifully said! I’ve been through exactly the same feeling lately. I love that you put out there reality of being you! Much respect girl!” said another.

What will Lachey be doing to get back in the groove? Trainer Gregg Miele of Heart and Hustle told E! News that Lachey previously worked hard in the gym 2-4 days a week to get a full-body workout, and that she never missed a scheduled session.

After delivering her second child, daughter Brooklyn, in 2015, the new mom turned to Miele to rebuild her strength. “We address any areas of weakness and instability that she had after the pregnancy to help decrease the potential for injury,” Miele explains. “We are stretching tight areas (postpartum pain areas) and strengthening the weak ones, but we definitely spotlight the core area and start to retrain that area to function properly again.”

As Lachey is jumping back into a fitness routine, Miele has advice for other new moms, too. “Prioritize an hour for yourself! This is not a recommendation but rather a prescription,” he says. “You must become strong physically, mentally and emotionally for yourself, for your family and so you can perform better in the profession/path you have chosen.”