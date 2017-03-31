Vanessa Lachey Ends Every Workout With This Strange Drink

(Photo: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

We have to say it: After three kids, Vanessa Lachey looks better than ever. Mom of Camden, 4, Brooklyn, 2, and Phoenix, three months, this former TV personality’s trainer spilled her workout secrets.

Gregg Miele of Heart and Hustle Gym told E! News that Lachey works hard in the gym 2-4 days a week to get a full-body workout, and that she’s never missed a session. That’s some serious dedication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While we’re in love with her work ethic and motivation, we’re also obsessed with her post-workout ritual, which involves a glass of… chocolate milk?

“She loved ending her workout with good ol’ fashioned chocolate milk,” Miele said. “It has an ideal carbohydrate-to-protein ratio post workout to aid in the recovery process.”

MORE: Tia Mowry Cut These Foods From Her Diet and It Transformed Her Life

Before your gag reflex kicks in, know that the carb and protein levels in chocolate milk can help with your depleted energy levels after a tough workout, while the high water content helps you hydrate.

When it comes to non-workout meals, Lachey knows how important balance is.

“It’s all about balance,” she said. “No one can eat healthy 24/7 unless they have a personal chef, which is very rare.”

Lachey starts the day off with a multivitamin and nutrient-rich food, making sure there are plenty of different colors on her plate. She says she doesn’t “diet,” but instead makes sure that what she eats is well-balanced and eaten in moderation.

“Your body’s going to be the way your body’s going to be,” she told PEOPLE. “I think if we all just have a positive outlook and take care of ourselves in that way, it will be a great outcome because we’ll love ourselves.”

We’re loving that body-positive attitude!

Related:

This Is What a Typical Day of Eating and Exercise Looks Like for Kristin Cavallari

Reese Witherspoon’s Healthy Living Secrets That Make 41 Look Like 21

How These Gorgeous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Stay So Freakin’ Fit