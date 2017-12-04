Here’s What Tom Brady Eats Every Day to Stay in Game-Winning Shape

No matter your personal feelings about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, his five Super Bowl rings prove he’s doing something right.

But football drills, play-making and weightlifting aside, the All-Pro athlete also credits his strict diet for his trim physique and career accomplishments. Brady’s diet has played such a major role in his success, he says, he outlines his plan in full detail in his new self-help book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.

So what does this game-changing diet look like? Spoiler: It isn’t for the weak.

Brady, wife Gisele Bundchen and the couple’s two children follow a diet of “real” foods only, prepared by family chef Allen Campbell.

The chef cooks plant-based meals with 80 percent of the food consisting of fresh, organic vegetables and whole grains like brown rice, quinoa or beans.

“The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken,” Campbell told Boston.com. “As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.”

Brady’s daily routine begins with drinking 20 ounces of water with electrolytes “immediately” after he wakes up, The Boston Globe reports. Throughout the day, the quarterback says he drinks 15-25 glasses of water.

Since he can’t enjoy high-protein eggs for breakfast, Brady enjoys a blueberry, banana, nut and seed smoothie every morning. “It’s nutrient dense, high in fat, high in protein and high in calories,” he told the Globe.

For his remaining meals, Brady never mixes protein and carbs, as he says it hinders digestion. The football pro also stays clears of all white sugar, white flour, coffee, caffeine, dairy and foods with MSG.

Instead, he says mixing proteins or carbs with vegetables is “ideal” for digestion. Except for nightshades, he mentions.

“[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory,” Campbell told Boston.com. “So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I’m very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation.”

Campbell says he keeps Brady’s and Bündchen’s diets so strict in order to cut down on acidity levels. “It’s very different than a traditional American diet. But if you just eat sugar and carbs — which a lot of people do — your body is so acidic, and that causes disease.”

Though Campbell’s plan for the power couple is extreme, the football star and model are clearly benefiting from the clean routine and Brady says he isn’t missing foods that are off-limits.

“I enjoy how I eat, and what I eat, and never feel like I’m missing out,” the five-time Super Bowl champ told the Globe.