Tia Mowry Flaunts Gorgeous Curves in Strapless, Backless Swimsuit

Tia Mowry is flaunting her curves in a sexy swimsuit pic. The 39-year-old mom donned a ruffled, geometric-patterned Ofuure one-piece for Instagram on Sunday.

California ❤️ 📷- @coryhardrict 👙- @ofuure A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

The former Sister, Sister star glanced back over her shoulder at the camera (behind which was her hubby Cory Hardrict), putting her toned legs, booty and back on full display. She captioned the photo with a simple “California.”

Fans praised the leggy pic and Mowry’s confidence, leaving compliments like “Looking beautiful” and “Leg day has CLEARLY BEEN HAPPENING!”

Mowry has been open about her struggle with endometriosis, which she treats primarily with a clean diet. As an added bonus from her healthy eats, she lost 20 pounds!

The star has been showing off her flat tummy with swimsuits and crop tops alike, and says she watched the pounds fall off and her chronic symptoms associated with endometriosis, like migraines, fade away. She even released a cookbook earlier this year, called Whole New You: How Real Food Transforms Your Life for a Healthier, More Gorgeous You.

“I wrote this book based on the concept that food can be medicine in its own way; that it can worsen or help with an existing condition. That was my experience, and I’m hoping that writing about it can help others too,” she said in an interview with Buzzfeed.

She has been outspoken about standing up for herself during her health journey, most recently clapping back at haters on Instagram who accused her of Photoshopping a bikini pic.

“I love me… And that’s all that matters!” she wrote. “Ps, this photo is NOT photoshopped one bit! Those that think so can kiss my ass!”

Last March, she even called out a specific body shamer who wrote that she was “getting fat” on Instagram.

“I don’t normally do this, but I wanted to prove a point,” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of Instagram comments. “I just posted a few days ago about embracing and uplifting others about body image. Here, @miekk_ felt the need to say I was getting fat. I took a look at your profile and I was sad to see that you WORK for YOUNG African American girls aiding in their studies. I hope this isn’t what you would tell your girls? Does your BOSS know that this is how you degrade other WOMAN? [sic]”

It’s clear that Mowry doesn’t take unfair criticism lying down, something we could all learn from.

