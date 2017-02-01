The Workout That Keeps Penelope Cruz So Fit at 42

(Photo: Getty / Nur Photo)

Penelope Cruz, 42 and totally fabulous, has never looked better.

The Zoolander 2 actress is a gung-ho lover of the Mediterranean diet, which advocates for the consumption of healthy fats found in oils, nuts, veggies, seeds and avocados (to name a few). While she loves the Mediterranean diet, she’s also big on a well-deserved cheat meal every once in a while.

“I ate an In-N-Out burger and then I went to the red carpet (Oscars). What’s so surprising about that? I do it, like, once a week or once every two weeks. It’s my little treat for myself. I love the Double-Double with fries,” Cruz said. “I am obsessed with In-N-Out. Every time I go to LA, I make sure to indulge. I’ve even written the company a letter begging them to open up a restaurant in NYC.”

And what better way to work off a Double-Double than with a good bout of dance cardio?

“Dancing incorporates cardio, like running, but it’s never boring because you have music and choreography and a story that you’re dancing to,” Cruz told Latinos Health.

“I love ballet and it’s a little boring for me to go to the gym because I’m used to the dancing discipline — it’s really hard but much more fun,” Cruz told The Daily Mirror.

While dancing is a fun way to burn calories, Cruz also enjoys yoga from time to time.

“I like yoga because it’s a multitasking sport – it’s physical and you’re practicing meditation at the same time.”

