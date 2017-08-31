The Rock Reveals His Healthy Side Dish ‘Masterpiece’ That Should Be on Every Dinner Menu

In case you’re wondering what kind of eats Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stocks up on to reach such muscley gains, he’s coming clean about his favorite healthy snack.

The 45-year-old actor shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday preparing baked sweet potato fries with “just the perfect amount of cinnamon and liquid stevia extract so everyone will love them.”

In fact, the Jumanji star loves the healthy fries so much that he says he’ll eat them all before anyone else has a chance to enjoy them.

“Only problem is, I will destroy the sweet potato masterpiece as soon as they come out of the oven, before anyone else has a chance to taste greatness, so only daddy’s tum tum gets that sweet yum yum,” he wrote in the caption.

Baked sweet potato fries are a good alternative to regular French fries (or even fried sweet potato fries) because they don’t contain the harmful trans fats found in normal fries, and offer a variety of nutritional benefits, like fiber and vitamin A.

In Johnson’s goofy post, his T-shirt covers everything but the bottom half of his new tattoo, which famously covered up his patented Brahma Bull tattoo that served as his possible last link to WWE.

Knowing the change would floor many of his fans, he offered an explanation of why he decided to cover up the iconic image.

“This is officially the evolution of the bull, something that is very meaningful to me,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s become iconic, I’ve been very grateful, over the years. What it’s meant to me, and certainly what it’s meant to people all over the world.”



Later, when he revealed the final skeleton beast tattoo that covered up the bull, he wrote that it describes his own life story.

“Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history,” he wrote. “From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ’em because they’re earned.”

So if you’re still getting used to The Rock’s sudden change in body art, sit back and enjoy a couple sweet potato fries in its honor.