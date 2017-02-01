The HIIT Workout That Ellie Goulding Credits Her Amazing Body With

🎈🎈🎈🎈 A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:40am PST

You might know Ellie Goulding from her hit single “Love Me Like You Do” off the 50 Shades of Grey soundtrack, but we know her for those killer abs. Goulding is the queen of healthy living and total fitspiration. Plus, she genuinely loves working out.

On tour, at home, on vacation — the 29-year-old British singer doesn’t put her workouts on hold for anything or anyone. In 2014, she became the Nike brand ambassador, which is totally appropriate given her total obsession with staying fit and hitting the gym.

“Before, I had a flat bum,” she told Daily Mail, “no boobs and not much shape. I’m way more womanly now. I’m a bit more confident with my body. I put it down to eating amazingly well. Now my body’s different, my face shape is different and my eyes are brighter, too.’

So what’s the workout bringing the sparkle to Goulding’s eyes? The answer is Barry’s Bootcamp, an intense interval workout program loved by the Beckhams and Khloé Kardashian.

Preppin’ #17 A video posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:05am PST

The HIIT (high intensity interval training) program works to “shock” the body with cardio intervals interspersed with strength training intervals. You can even burn up to 1,000 calories in a single hour!

Goulding’s trainer, Faisal Abdalla, is a huge supporter of the program and recently became a Master Trainer for Barry’s Bootcamp. Despite his skill as trainer, he gives Goulding all the credit.

“I would love to take full credit for Ellie’s body, which is looking insane right now, but the credit has to go to her,” he told Hip and Healthy. “She works hard and has a great attitude towards exercise, which makes her a pleasure to train. Boxing and plyometric work are firm favourites.”

“I feel so exhilarated after working out,” Goulding told Shape. “That’s what gets me motivated and what will drag me out of bed. When I’m not on the road, my trainer comes to my house a few times a week and we go for a run outdoors and then do weight training. Or I go to his Barry’s Bootcamp class. I like it because you spend half the session running and half doing weight-and-floor work.”

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Oct 4, 2016 at 8:48pm PDT

Goulding likes HIIT workouts because they keep her focused and they’re great for her endurance.

“I come out of there feeling like something big just happened to my body, and I’m completely drained. Of all the workouts I’ve done, this has been the best for me.”

She might seem like a workout freak, but even Goulding knows the importance of the balance between work and rest.

“I sometimes beat myself up if I don’t train for few days or don’t do cardio or strength, but you need to give your body and mind a break,” she told PopSugar. “It’s good to have that goal, but also don’t be too hard on yourself — you need the yin to the yang.”

