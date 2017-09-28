Sofia Vergara Flaunts Her Long Legs, Toned Tummy in Underwear Snap

Sofia Vergara is strutting her stuff for a good cause. The Modern Family actress has been promoting her new underwear line, EBY, left, right and center to help struggling women entrepreneurs.

EBY is an amazing, comfortable seamless underwear with patented technology that keeps the underwear in place and prevents sliding. Sizes XS to 4X, every pair is the same price. And 10% of net sales go to microfinance loans to empower women around the world in to business. www.join-eby.com @joineby A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

In a steamy Instagam photo, Vergara flaunted a pair of the seamless EBY undies, showing off her long legs and flat tummy. She wore a white tank top that read “Empowered by you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She even appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to promote her undies, where she promptly whipped out a (clean) pair from her skirt and showed them off to Colbert.

“I’m going to show you my underwear,” she said, to which Colbert replied “I’ve got all the time in the world.”

After showing off the underwear, the 45-year-old Colombian bombshell told Colbert that 10 percent of the net sales from the line would go towards financing microloans for women looking to start their own businesses.

“First we’re going to Colombia and we’re giving all these loans to women to empower them, to tell them ‘you can make your own money,’” she said, adding that the women who receive the microloans are encouraged to spend it on their families and kids while they work toward their professional goals.

“I think it’s important to give them that little push,” she said.

Next, Vergara says EBY is going to focus its second round of loans to “women in the United States because of what has been happening this whole month here.”

The cause is close to Vergara’s heart, who years ago was a young single mom struggling to provide for her son.

Now that she is the highest paid actress for the sixth year in a row, Vergara is giving back. (Vergara raked in $41.5 million from Modern Family last year, but most of her money comes from endorsements with companies like Cover Girl, Head & Shoulders, K-Mart and Pepsi.)