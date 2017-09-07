Snag Shakira’s Diet and Workout Secrets for Her Sexy Hourglass Figure

Shakira makes it clear that her ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, but she puts in serious work for those insane curves.

The latin songstress looks super fit at 40 years old and ahead of her El Dorado World Tour, she’s pushing to get in the best shape of her life.

She’s clued us in on a few toning moves she’s using with fun snaps on Instagram, including a Rocky-style night swim, lying side crunches and a barre squat with pulses while holding weights. This ‘Shewolf’ singer is not playing around.

Shakira has enlisted the fitness help of celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser and her AKT method for years. They worked together to help the singer slim down quickly after having her sons, 4-year-old Milan and 2-year-old Sasha, as she had jobs like coaching NBC’s The Voice shortly after birth.

“Being consistent with exercise is the biggest hurdle to overcome for every woman,” Kaiser told Shape. “Shakira also works so hard. She gives 150 percent with everything she does.”

When they first started training together, the pair exercised 30 minutes every morning and another 30 minutes in the evenings. They’d perform a variety of workouts from Pilates to hip hop, even kickboxing or paddleboarding. After six weeks, they kicked those sessions up to one hour each to help her get in tip-top shape.

Now, Kaiser tells Glamour that Shakira sticks to a weekly schedule to maintain those tight, toned features. “Once a week, she does my AKTread (a dance-based treadmill workout). Three times a week, she’ll do dance-based interval training. One to two days a week, she’ll do approximately 45 minutes of just toning exercises. And on most weeks, she’ll do a cardio-only session,” she outlines.

As a fine dancer herself, Shakira enjoys making dance a priority for her fitness routine. “As someone who doesn’t necessarily like working out, she enjoys that she has to use her mind when dancing,” Kaiser says. “Dance makes the workout feel like it’s not a workout. It’s a very proportioned movement. Your body moves in a very connected way.”

Kaiser keeps it real though, noting that it’s possible to get fit curves like Shakira, you’ll just have to work for them. “Well, Shakira works really hard. She’s really changed her nutrition over time and learned to enjoy eating pure, live food. She works out five or six days a week and wears a heart monitor to make sure that she’s working out optimally. This isn’t something that’s achieved in two or three weeks,” she says.

As for that nutrition plan, Kaiser told Shape she helped the singer develop meal plans that cut down on what she was used to indulging in as a Latina: foods high on the glycemic index and large portions of meat.

“I recommended small meals throughout the day to help fight against that dreaded food coma. The meals range from 200 to 300 calories each, five to six times a day,” she said. “When you get very few breaks during the day and you don’t get a full night’s sleep, you need those small meals to keep your energy up.”

Those small meals may include a piece of poached chicken (the size of your fist) with a green salad sprinkled with lemon juice, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and celery. Another option is one and a half cups of quinoa with minced vegetables, cooked in a single pot so the quinoa absorbs the nutrients.

The singer enjoys vegetable puréed soup with pumpkin seeds, olive oil or flaxseed oil as a snack, or she noshes on oranges with almonds. The pair also incorporate a 125-calorie protein shake into the day using chocolate whey protein (12 grams of protein). Kaiser says you can also add berries and a scoop of almond butter to up the flavor.

