Rita Ora Shows off Her Incredibly Toned Body for New Photo Shoot

Rita Ora is going to outshine her America’s Next Top Model contestants if these pictures are any indication.

The 26-year-old singer flaunted her fit and fabulous body on Snapchat on the set of a photo shoot and it’s clear all her work in the gym is paying off.

She first posted a stunning lingerie-clad selfie before flipping the camera around to display her smooth, strong core, looking flawless in a patterned bikini.

While the new host is dominating the spotlight right now, she has no intention of trying to fill Tyra Banks’ shoes.

“[Tyra] is so supportive. She is the queen,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “This was never filling anyone’s shoes — this was a taking her legacy and really making it our own with a new panel.”

