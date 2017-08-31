‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador Says Husband Has Been ‘Distant’ Since Her 40-Pound Weight Gain

Shannon Beador admits that her and her husband’s 17-year marriage has had its ups and downs, but it sounds like their most troubling time may be when Shannon is most vulnerable.

The Real Housewives of Orange County regular opened up on Monday’s episode about the “devastating” distance between her and her husband, David, since her weight gain.

Shannon has previously opened up about gaining 40 pounds due to stress after false allegations about her husband, which caused her to over-eat and over-drink. (Shannon’s co-star Vicki Gunvalson accused David of beating Shannon, per PEOPLE, a claim Shannon adamantly denies.)

Shannon claims that David has recently become obsessed with exercise and that it has cut into the time he spends with her and their three children.

“It’s taken him away from his family,” Shannon said on the episode. “Because his exercise schedule is so rigorous now, both the kids and I don’t see him. He works out before work, comes home and eats with us, and then goes and works out until he goes to bed.”

Shannon herself has been ramping up her exercise routine in order to shed the extra weight, but tells David she “still hates it” and that she can’t embrace it the way he does.

David’s response? “You gotta flip your mindset to say you don’t hate it.” But Shannon insists that it’s not just a “switch” she can turn on and off. “There are things that I do that you despise so maybe I should tell you to flip your switch next time,” she told him.

David invited Shannon to come to Arizona where he and friends (and fellow RHOC members) Tamra and Eddie Judge and Lydia and Doug McLaughlin are running the Spartan Race, a 5-mile military obstacle course.

Needless to say, the invitation did not sit well with Shannon. “He said, ‘Well we could have fun with the Spartan race,’” she recalled during a dinner with the Judges. “But I’m not going to go on a romantic trip with my husband so he can run a Spartan race.”

“It’s become an obsession with him,” she said. “The exercise is David’s number one priority now.”

After the Judges encouraged Shannon to join David at the gym sometime, she held up three fingers to Tamra and jokingly told her to “read between the lines.”

“It’s a lot. He’s doing it a lot,” she said.