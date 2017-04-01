Pink Is Getting Candid About Her Post-Baby Weight Goals

Pink is not concerned about that baby weight. The mother-of-two and rock songstress took to Instagram on Saturday with a post proving that while she’s got some baby pounds to shed, she’s certainly not worried.

In a selfie she shared while working out in the gym, the 37-year-old looks fit while wearing a black tank top with black-and-hot-pink leggings.

She captioned, “Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese. The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”

She signed off her post with the hashtags, “feeling myself” and “strong is my goal.”

In February, the “Just Give Me A Reason” singer shared that she lost five pounds of her baby weight in the two months since welcoming her son at the end of December. In a selfie she captured at the gym that month, she captioned, “Commitment.”

Pink has been known to be a body positive advocate, even in the midst of rude comments from trolls and the media’s pressure of what beauty is said to look like.

