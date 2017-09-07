Michelle Pfeiffer Slays ‘mother!’ Red Carpet in Body-Hugging Dress at 59

After disappearing from the film scene for a few years, Michelle Pfeiffer is making a serious comeback.

The actress hit the Venice Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of mother!, her new creepy thriller, sporting a super-sexy, body-hugging gown by Michael Kors Collection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As she strutted the carpet with her husband, producer David E. Kelley, it’s clear that Pfeiffer is looking fierce at 59 years old.

Though she’s been a beauty icon for decades, the Scarface actress says she hasn’t always taken particular care of her body. “I haven’t always been healthy. When I was in my 20s I smoked two packs of cigarettes a day,” she told Ladies Home Journal. “I lived on Marlboro Lights and Coca-Cola.”

As she got older, Pfeiffer focused more on her health and started working out five days a week.

The Batman Returns actress has also been a practicing vegan for more than five years after she watched a documentary called The Last Heart Attack on CNN. In the film, former president Bill Clinton told his story of switching to a vegan diet and Pfeiffer’s curiosity was piqued.

“OK, Bill Clinton loves food, so there must be something to [veganism] that’s making him stick to it. And also, he’s smart, so he’s not going to do something unless he really thinks there’s some science behind it,” Pfeiffer told Piers Morgan in an interview.

After reading the book “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease,” which advocates for a plant-based, oil-free diet, Pfeiffer was sold on the lifestyle change.

“I just felt like…there was science behind it,” she said. “And, you know, it was sort of irrefutable. … I couldn’t not listen to it.”

The risk of developing heart disease was also a personal matter for Pfeiffer. “My father died from cancer, and the older you get, there’s a lot of disease around you. And you see people struggling with chronic disease. You see people dying with terminal illnesses. And if in any way …. this is true, then you kind of have to listen to it.”

And as she ages, the actress says the important things—like your health—come into focus.

“Vanity is right under there,” she admitted as a reason for taking control of her diet, “but I have to say that it’s a close second with wanting to live long.”