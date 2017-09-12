Megan Fox Flaunts Flat Tummy in Racy Lingerie Snap

Megan Fox is strutting her stuff. The 31-year-old actress shared a racy lingerie snap with her 4.6 million followers Monday night, showing off her flat tummy and fit figure.

#girlboss @fredericks_hollywood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Fox captioned the photo, taken for Frederick’s of Hollywood lingerie collection, with a simple hashtag: #girlboss.

Comments like “Gorgeous,” and “What A QUEEN” linger beneath the photo, which has racked up almost 200,000 likes in eight hours.

In an interview with Extra, Fox said that she worked long hours to get back in shape after having her youngest son, Journey, last August.

“I worked out really hard,” the mom of three boys said. “This time, it was a struggle for me and there was a lot of walks and very long runs. It was awful.”

While motherhood may look good on the actress and lingerie model, she says she hasn’t slept well since having the baby.

“I haven’t slept in almost a year,” she said. “There’s not one night that I have slept through the night. I’m still breastfeeding and he wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up, get in bed also.”

The Transformers star opened up to E! Online about her exercise routine shortly after welcoming Journey into the world last year, saying she incorporates cardio, Pilates and spinning into her workout routine.

“I exercise really hard twice a week,” she told E! Online. “I got my a-s kicked this morning before I came here. I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training.”

Her go-to circuit training routine includes crunches, knee-ups, lateral planks and Swiss ball exercises in short five-minute bursts. She then rests for 30 seconds and repeats.

“The workouts we do are like all of my other Five Factor workouts,” Fox’s celerity trainer Harley Pasternak said. “They are five phases: a minimum five-minute cardio warmup, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise and finally, a five-minute cool down.”

As for the star’s diet? It’s even stricter than her workouts. Fox eats clean the majority of the time, following the general guidelines to the Paleo diet.

“I cut out all bread and those sort of carbohydrates,” the New Girl actress said. “No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy. The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day.”

She says she never misses breakfast (which is usually two egg whites), and loves to snack on almonds in between meals.