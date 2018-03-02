How to Get Your Happy Back With Meditation

Meditation doesn’t mean flying to exotic yogi shrines or skipping through fields in white gowns. While the travel aspect sounds fun and skipping through open fields in white gowns is fine for some – we’re totally not judging you – daily meditation can be a valuable tool for your life, yielding a number of health benefits for bettering mood, mind, and overall well-being.

Regarded as a mental transformation, this Buddhist-rooted practice allows individuals to take responsibility for their own state of mind by keeping focused and modifying thoughts and beliefs for a better self. As founder of Unplug Meditation, Suze Yalof Schwartz best puts it, “Meditation is simply about thinking thoughts, then letting go of them.”

Why Meditate?

Our lives are super stressful with the constant juggle of career, family and a mutable social life, but with experts suggesting a frame of 15-20 minutes a day to reap the rewards, meditating is worth scheduling in. Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison proved those who practiced six weeks of meditation were happier and less stressed — not too shabby, right? Helping to feel further connected and appreciative, the science-backed evidence proves it not only affects our brain and overall performance, but brings a calm and serenity in our daily tasks.

By regulating moods and anxiety disorders, meditation helps with better sleep, stronger relationships, and can treat and decrease depression too. Because of the mindfulness that comes along with it, meditation increases grey matter concentration and sharpness.

Oh, it doesn’t end there. Long-term meditation has complaisant effects on the nervous system reducing stress and the production of stress-related hormones like cortisol and increase “happy” chemicals like serotonin. In addition to controlling blood cholesterol and pressure, it stabilizes oxygen usage, enhances energy, and slows down the aging process — you have our attention.

How to Meditate?

Don’t sit on the floor, close your eyes, take a deep breath and think that’s it because, sorry, that’s not how it works. And yelling “serenity now” is not an option either. You’ve got to put in a little to get a lot! Whether you’re home, at work or traveling nonstop, experts like Deepak Chopra advise to meditate every day, no matter where you are and create a set time in order to build new habits.

Posture: Start with a comfortable posture, whether cross-legged on the floor or on a chair in the office. Heed mom’s age-old advice and Chopra’s, and make sure you sit upright when you begin. If slumped, you’ll easily drift off and think of things you shouldn’t — like that promotion at work, or if the kitchen stove is actually off. When your body is in harmony and balanced, your mind follows.

Eyes: Keep your eyes open because this allows you to feel and be present in the moment. Closing your eyes can easily shift focus from a solid center to drifting off into stories and again, the thought of that promotion — so, relax.

Breathe: Control your breath, breathe natural and focus attention on how your body moves with each inhalation and exhalation. Use your breath as a means of concentration and clear your head from every thought trying to pry its way in.

Focus: Since meditation is part of an active process, it’s normal if thoughts creep into your head and cause agitation. Experts advise to acknowledge them, push them out, and carry on. Christine Hassler, life coach and author of Expectation Hangover suggests writing in a journal when meditating but carry right back into it after thoughts have been purged, whereas Vedic Meditation expert, Jeff Kober advises individuals repeat a mantra when their mind can’t keep hush. It’s hard work that solicits commitment, but if you can maintain a solid center, you’re set.

Tips & Resources

For beginners or on-the-go travelers, smartphone apps can help get you adjusted like Headspace, which teaches the basics; Omvana and Calm, which contain a library of easy techniques, or The Mindfulness App, which lets you create your own guided meditations. While Chopra is a renowned meditation expert, his site Guided Meditations and app (in conjunction with Oprah) Meditation Experience aims to make the activity easy and enjoyable, while walking you through a calm and peaceful state.

Don’t be Frank Costanza. For more information and resources on how you can properly start meditating, check out: Chopra Center Meditation, The Free Mindfulness Project and Insight Meditation Society.