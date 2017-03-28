The Diet and Exercise Plan That Keeps Us Second Guessing Lori Loughlin’s Age

(Photo: Getty / Joe Scarnici / Stringer)

Knowing how long ago Full House debuted, it makes sense that Lori Loughlin is 52 years old. Only when you see her flawless skin, washboard abs and svelte figure would you second guess her age.

To make 52 the new 32, Loughlin (Let’s be real — she’s Aunt Becky) stays active and eats super healthy. She doesn’t drink alcohol (only the occasional glass of champagne), but she does make sure her cup overfloweth with good old fashioned H2O.

Husband hunting for @isabellagiannulli & @oliviajade @glenpowell & @chordover every mothers dream 😘 #Mexico #cl5star

Her “ideal workout” is a workout class at Body By Simone, a 40-minute cardio dance session followed by strength training, all led by celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue. (Loughlin isn’t the only one touting De Le Rue’s classes; Dancing With the Stars alum and judge Julianne Hough can’t get enough, either.) When Loughlin can’t make it into the studio, she’ll pop in a DVD.

“I’ll go do the Body by Simone because I don’t love doing cardio. I have to trick myself to do it,” she told PEOPLE. “They’re not hard classes, anyone can do them. They’re little dance aerobic classes. But I go and I jump around for 40 minutes and I work up a sweat and then we do some leg lifts and arms with little free weights.”

Thank you @bodybysimone ! I love the new DVD! Great workout! #fitness

Loughlin balances BBS with the occasional yoga class, and says “I’ve really found my ideal workout.”

While she’s the first one to admit she has genetics to thank in part for her killer physique, she also knows how important a healthy diet is.

“I like quinoa and brown rice, and I try to do that over a lot of white flour bread even though I love that kind of bread. Like, I LOVE it. But I try to stay away from it,” she said.



“I notice a difference in my body, in my energy and physically in how I look. When I do have the white bread, the white flour, I just feel puffier and doughier. So I do try to be mindful of having protein and vegetables and a clean diet, really for my energy.”

Check out Loughlin’s daily food log to see what she eats any given day.

Breakfast: Oatmeal with cinnamon and chopped walnuts + one cup of green tea

Snack: A small apple + a handful of almonds

Lunch: Grilled small chicken breast + salad greens dressed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Dinner: Grilled white fish + brown rice + asparagus