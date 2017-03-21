Leslie Jones Is All of Us in Hilarious Workout Tweet

“Hello 911 yea my trainer tried to kill me today! What’s that? Is my ass looking good? Yea but…nevermind “oh well I guess that didn’t work pic.twitter.com/g45N2O37kX — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) March 20, 2017

If you’ve ever worked with a personal trainer, you understand comedian Leslie Jones‘ pain.

Jones shared a series of photos of her workout on Twitter Tuesday, joking in the caption that her trainer tried to kill her.

“Hello 911? Yea, my trainer tried to kill me today! What’s that? Is my ass looking good? Yea but…nevermind,” she tweeted. “Oh well, I guess that didn’t work.”

The workout, which included jumping drills, reverse leg curls and weighted squats, looked pretty intense.

Jones has been working on her fitness game ever since Ghostbusters, when she revealed that with a little help from her SNL co-star Kate McKinnon that she lost 40 pounds.

Every time we went to dinner she would make me walk to dinner,” the 49-year-old actress and comedian told Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly. “Then we would walk after dinner. And then it just started becoming — I would work out, I would do yoga, I really tried to watch what I eat. It’s not always easy because I do have a sweet tooth that’s a killer. But I do the best that I can.”

