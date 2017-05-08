Lena Dunham Savagely Responds to ‘Diet Tips’ Article With Her Own Suggestions

Lena Dunham may have lost weight recently, but she’s not here for the media trying to make an example out of her.

The outspoken actress used Instagram Sunday to share a magazine cover featuring her photo alongside the headline, “20 Slimdown Diet Tips Stars Are Using,” slamming the publication for reportedly sharing how she “stays motivated.” To illustrate just how much she disliked the piece, Dunham shared her own list of weight loss “tips,” which have less to do with diet and exercise and more to do with the current state of the country.

Dunham’s “tips” included things like an “anxiety disorder,” “resultant constant nausea,” “an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny” and “a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge.”

She finished the post with tip number 20, which read, “I have no tips I give no tips I don’t want to be on this cover cuz it’s diametrically opposed to everything I’ve fought my whole career for and it’s not a compliment to me because it’s not an achievement thanx.”

“Plz file under “spokesperson jobs I don’t want/never asked for,” she added on Twitter.

We’re pretty sure no publication will make this mistake in the future.

