Kylie Jenner Flashes Flat Abs and Classic Curves in Sports Bra Mirror Selfie

Kylie Jenner is showing off her famous curves. The 20-year-old media mogul donned an all-black workout outfit consisting of a sports bra, cropped leggings and tennis shoes for a mirror selfie — showcasing the abs and curves that remind us who her step-sisters are.

Jenner, who split from her rapper boyfriend Tyga earlier this year, says she’s “genuinely happy” after the breakup.

“I’ve had more fun this past month than I have in like years,” she said on Life of Kylie. “Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day. Now it’s like, I feel like I can be more myself. I feel way more free. I’m just like really, genuinely happy right now.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular took her typically sexy photos to another level last month with her photo shoot for V Magazine, in which she posed nude beneath a variety of sheer outfits.

“That was actually my first super nude photo shoot,” Jenner said to V. “I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude.”

Of the images that have surfaced online, the most jaw-dropping shot is one that shows Jenner in a totally see-through yellow dress, lying on her side facing the camera. Her breasts were totally exposed as was nearly every inch of her famous figure.

Jenner and her famous figure are no strangers to attention (she told V that she doesn’t know what it’s like to “not be in the spotlight”) — in fact, she has one of the most sought-after figures in the world.

When it comes to taking care of her body, Jenner’s step-sister, Khloé Kardashian, said that while Jenner indulges in junk food from time to time, “she’s also super aware of what she puts in her body when it comes to fresh and organic foods.”

A healthy balance of whole, organic foods combined with some of Jenner’s favorite indulgences is one of the best lifestyles she could lead, according to nutrition experts. That’s because if you eat super healthy while denying yourself some of your favorite less healthy foods, it could lead you to crack under pressure and binge later on, undoing all the progress you’ve already made.

“What usually happens is people are ‘good’ all week and then blow their diet on the weekends because they crave certain foods and binge, hence gaining back whatever they lost during the week,” certified nutritionist Sloane Davis said.