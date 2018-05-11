Kristen Bell Cut These Two Things From Her Diet to Look 10 Years Younger

You love Kristen Bell for her hilarious characters in Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall and for her heartwarming voice in Frozen, but her candidness as a celebrity, wife and mom make those roles her most endearing ones.

And a huge part of Bell’s personal life revolves around cooking and enjoying whole, fresh, delicious foods with her family. Not only do these foods make for a sound mind and body, they help The Good Place actress look 10 years younger.

The 37-year-old actress caught up with Delish to spill details on her daily diet, plus two things she cut out of her healthy lifestyle.

Three years ago, Bell tried a 30-day no-sugar challenge with husband Dax Shepard. When they finished the last day, the actress says they went straight to the grocery store to load up on all the sugary foods they missed. Within 15 minutes of binging, Bell says she felt sick, leading her to believe sugar can become an addiction akin to the power of cigarettes.

“You have to change your brains receptors to thinking it’s bad for you verses it’s good for you,” Bell said. “You have to associate it with something negative in order to give it up.”

Still, the actress says she listened to her body and allows herself to indulge from time to time.

“I’ll get a chocolate bar and keep it in the cupboard and have a piece of it if I really want something, but I cheat very rarely,” she said. “I will cheat with salty things, just not sugar. But that I think is better for you. I think sugar’s really bad for us.”

Bell says she also ditched alcohol from her life, and this is one thing she doesn’t cheat on.

“I haven’t drank in seven years,” Bell said. “It’s not because I can’t, it’s because when I was in my 20s, I would have a glass of wine or maybe two glasses with my friends, and then the next day, I would feel like I had the flu.”

So what does Bell’s daily diet look like without sugar or drinks?

For breakfast, she starts the day with major spice. She fuels up with egg white, feta, avocado and the hottest sauce possible. Admittedly, Bell’s addiction to hot sauce spills over into other meals of her day on occasion, too.

Lunch at the Shepard/Bell house is a unique one. “I love making a garbage disposal salad, which is basically everything I have on a bed of lettuce,” she explained. “I take last nights scalloped potatoes and pine nuts and strawberries and blueberries and carrots and cucumbers, and croutons — I know it sounds ridiculous but when you mix it up, it’s actually so good.”

For this creative culinary concoction, Bell says you don’t even need to top it with dressing for flavor! If anything, adding a little parmesan cheese or topping it with fried egg, using the yolk as dressing, will enhance it.

And for dinner, the family enjoys a simple twist on spaghetti night as Shepard eats gluten-free. “Usually, we do banza [a chickpea-based] pasta for dinner. I really like the Beyond Meat crumbles to add some protein,” Bell said. “I also add in whatever Paul Newman’s Own pasta sauce we have in the cupboards.”

Bell’s little ones, daughters Lincoln and Delta, eat healthy too—with the help of some imaginative cooking.

Red=beet juice. Purple=boiled purple cabbage juice. Blue=Boiled purple cabbage juice+baking soda. Rainbow Grilled Cheese=DELICIOUS. #grilledcheese A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

“I like to cut up red peppers and tell the kids to put their bracelets on, and then they eat their bracelets,” Bell said, adding, “We also cut up carrots like potato chips so it’s more fun to eat. I try to do whole foods for them but keep it interesting.”

And like any other kid, Bell’s daughters love popsicles as a flavorful treat, so the family makes their own healthy version. “I pour Naked Juice’s green machine into popsicles — it has the right bite to it. They’re convinced all popsicles are green. They love it,” Bell laughed.

As for snacks, the family sticks to whole foods like Greek yogurt and locally-sourced fruits.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kristenanniebell