Kim Zolciak-Biermann Slips Into a Bikini to Reveal Her Breakfast Routine

From the looks of Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Instagram, she practically lives in a bikini. But this time, she’s revealing more than her feminine assets to fans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta former cast member slipped into a metallic gold two-piece for a selfie video on Instagram Thursday to discuss her struggle to enjoy breakfast.

“I have never been a breakfast eater and when I did eat breakfast I would eat all d—n day,” the 39-year-old wrote in the caption. That was, of course, until she turned to the 310 Nutrition shakes she often advertises.

“I definitely think the misconception that people have [about losing weight] is that they don’t want to eat, which is counterproductive. You really do need to keep your metabolism going,” she said in an Instagram video. “I’m not a breakfast eater — I never have been except when I was pregnant.”

Since fueling up with a balanced morning meal is a must-do nearly all nutritionists agree on, Zolciak-Biermann’s shake for breakfast routine — whether paid or genuine — is a smarter option than skipping breakfast altogether.

And from the (many) looks of her slim bikini body, it’s clear that her methods yield results.

But morning shakes aren’t the only thing keeping the reality TV personality fit and trim. The mother of six says she has never eaten red meat and relies heavily on her active lifestyle to look her best.

Zolciak-Biermann said in an earlier Instagram post that while her body is “genetics OBVIOUSLY,” she runs about 3 miles five times per week, always takes the stairs and rarely sits down during her busy days. The RHOA alum also admits that she should do more weightlifting, though a neck injury keeps her from doing most strength training moves.

Even with her healthy routine, Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t been shy about her trips under the knife to achieve her look. She’s admitted to having a tummy tuck and a boob job, but her surgeries aren’t the only secrets behind her fit body, which she loves to flaunt for fans.