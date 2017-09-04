Khloe Kardashian Swears by This Vibrating Tool Before and After Her Workouts

Fitness lover Khloe Kardashian swears by this vibrating fitness tool you didn’t know you needed—until now, of course.

Khloe revealed that she enjoys loosening up her muscles both before and after every workout by using a foam roller. And while she admittedly uses a few different ones depending on how her body feels, she raved about the Hyperice Vyper, her only vibrating foam roller.

The Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian creator shared her fit tip with Snapchat followers, which Hyperice reposted on their Instagram. “This is one of my favorite things,” Khloe says in the video.

“I think any foam roller’s great, but this one’s super cool because it vibrates, so it gets into your muscles even more,” she continues as she demonstrates the roller on her thigh. “And it really loosens everything up.”

The battery-operated Vyper includes three speed settings, allowing you to customize your use for myofascial release or to reduce soreness.

“My legs are so sore and today is running day,” Khloe told fans. Using the “vibing” foam roller will help her make it through the tough workout, she says.

And fitness experts agree that Khloe’s pre- and post-workout rituals is one you should be doing.

Fitness pro Lauren Roxburgh, dubbed the “body whisperer” by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and author of the best-selling Taller, Slimmer, Younger: 21 Days to a Foam Roller Physique, told PopCulture.com that using a foam roller has infinite benefits.

It smooths out and hydrates the fascia, a thin layer of connective tissue that lies under the skin and wraps around every muscle and organ in the body (it’s basically the scaffolding of your body).

Roxburgh also agrees with Khloe’s choice to roll out her tissue prior to working out! “If you’re going to use it as a complement to another workout, I recommend that you actually use the roller before you do whatever else it is you like to do,” Roxburgh says. “Rolling beforehand will help to wake the body up, hydrate the connective tissue and boost blood oxygen circulation so your workout is more efficient.”

If you’ve heard the benefits of foam rolling but you’re afraid it’s too painful, it’s time to lay that myth to rest.

“Many people use a roller that is too hard, especially when they are first starting out,” Roxburgh says. “Even with a softer roller, rolling is not always going to be comfortable—but it should be the sort of pain that feels good, because it’s doing you good. Rolling shouldn’t really hurt. If you find yourself grimacing, I recommend trying a slightly softer roller.” Hyperice says the vibration of the Vyper roller helps alleviate discomfort, too.

Roxburgh says foam rolling will also affect your overall health more than you realize.

“When your body is aligned, it simply works better,” she says. “Your metabolism and digestion are more efficient, your nervous system calms down, which means you lose weight more easily—and keep it off!”

“After many years helping clients get into their correct alignment I’ve found the benefits are well beyond just physical,” Roxburgh revealed to PopCulture.com. “Many of my clients find that once their bodies are aligned, other parts of their lives also start to align as well. This ends up benefiting your mental health, your relationships, your work, your overall sense of well being and even your choices of what to put in your body.”

