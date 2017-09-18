Khloe Kardashian Slams Body Shamers on Twitter Calling Her ‘Fat’

Khloé Kardashian does not mess around when it comes to fat-shamers, immediately responding to social media trolls who said that she wore baggy clothing to cover up weight gain.

So rude of people to say I’m getting fat because I wore baggy clothes to get laser hair removal. It’s called being comfortable people. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 17, 2017

While out and about in Los Angeles with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Saturday, Kardashian donned a casual ensemble consisting of a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black fuzzy slides. See photos of the outfit here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The loose-fitting outfit hid her famous gym-sculpted curves, which many fans took as a sign that she was attempting to cover up a supposed weight gain.

Kardashian, who has spent years working on her fitness transformation, did not take the criticism lightly and clapped back on Twitter on Sunday.

“So rude of people to say I’m getting fat because I wore baggy clothes to get laser hair removal,” she wrote. “It’s called being comfortable people.”

Fans immediately showed their support for the 32-year-old reality TV personality.

it’s disgusting how just because you’re in the public eye, people believe they have the right to comment on your body! so sick & twisted — cassie (@kyliesbad) September 17, 2017

You’re the hottest don’t let them haters get you down girl! — •Enya• (@EnyaRamirez) September 17, 2017

Don’t listen to them love, you’re in such a good place right now and they’re just bitter. You look great, happy Sunday love you always ❤️ — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) September 17, 2017

Earlier this month, Kardashian uploaded a photo of her seriously sculpted post-workout abs to her Instagram story, so it’s unlikely that she’s covering up any weight gain.

After opening up about being called the “fat, ugly sister” next to her older sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, Khloé set out to help others on their own weight loss journeys on her reality show Revenge Body.

“There are so many times where people get knocked down and they feel like they need to gorge on a gallon of ice cream and that’s how they get through something. I used to do that, so that’s why I relate,” she told Cosmopolitan. “If I’m knocked down now, I go to the gym. I let that be my stress reliever. It’s more about being healthy and finding the strength to get out of that hole.”

Judging by that mindset, it’s safe to say that Khloé’s haters are her motivators — and that after hitting “send” on that tweet, she probably hit the gym to let out some serious stress.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!