Khloe Kardashian Reveals Sexy Bikini Snap Amid Kylie’s Pregnancy News

While the Kardashian hype is focused on Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy leak, sister Khloé shakes things up with a drool-worthy bikini snap.

The socialite snapped a mirror selfie of her baby pink two piece underneath a pair of baggy sweatpants for Instagram fans Sunday, revealing her insanely fit abs and curves.

“Last swim before we’re off to Cleveland!” she captioned the photo, adding “PS it’s an antique mirror to all the ones who don’t know! Step your interior decor game up!”

Last swim before we’re off to Cleveland! 💕 PS it’s an antique mirror to all the ones who don’t know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member immediately flooded her post with comments praising her toned body, cute swimsuit and interior design game.

“Hey Khloe.. you really are too awesome,” one follower wrote. “I love how down to earth you are and how u keep it real. Rock that bod chicka. You’ve worked so hard to get to where you are now. Such an inspiration to all curvaceous ladies.”

Others cited Khloe’s aversion to two-piece swimsuits, making this a rare glimpse at those abs in a bikini: “BEAUTY! How in the world do you not feel comfortable in a 2 piece, your the most gorgeous woman i have ever seen in my life !!! Everything about you is beautiful, mind, body and soul. I love you.”

The youngest Kardashian admittedly sticks to one-piece suits, even after shedding 40 pounds on her journey to a revenge body.

Ice Cream🍦Please!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

“I love one-pieces. I think one-pieces can be super-sexy,” she said on the British TV show Lorraine. “I don’t think you need to show everything for it to be sexy. And now one-pieces [include] high European cuts and I think they’re great and I feel really comfortable in them. So for me I’m always a one-piece girl… I wish I was one of those girls who could just walk down in a bikini all the time but I don’t feel comfortable.”

Is Khloé breaking out of her shell with this new look? (It’s one sister Kourtney rocks frequently.)

Another fan compared the 33-year-old’s recent body transformation to one of the fittest celebs of all: Jennifer Lopez. “Omg! Your abs look better than J Lo’s! I’m so jealous!” she commented.

So how does the “fittest Kardashian” keep up with her weight loss?

She relies heavily on workouts, hitting up the gym or SoulCycle classes with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

The pair recently shared a workout compilation video working out together in a home gym. In the clip, they rocked through spiderman planks with pushups, bent over dumbbell rows, alternating bicep curls and squats using TRX equipment.

Because we got taco 🌮 Tuesday tonight! Follow my snap for more: khloekardashian A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

For some of the sweat session, the reality darling went solo to reveal her go-to booty-lifting moves! In the video, she relied on compound moves that work multiple muscle groups at once to make sure her body stays in tip-top shape. For example, she often does squats with a resistance band around her thighs and a heavy dumbbell in her hands or lunges with a dumbbell.

Khloé has also switched up her diet to keep up with her healthy lifestyle.

“God knows I’ve really changed the way I eat on a daily basis and my entire approach to healthy living but snacks are consistently tricky,” she wrote on her website. “Whether I’m traveling or just have a busy day on the go, I’ve learned that keeping healthy snacks in my purse, travel bag or my car (and even around my house for those moments of weakness!) is important to staying on track.” Then she shared her top eight snacks to keep her fit figure “on track!”

After opening up about being called the “fat, ugly sister” next to her older sisters Kourtney and Kim before shedding the weight, Khloé set out to help others on their own weight loss journeys on her reality show Revenge Body.

“There are so many times where people get knocked down and they feel like they need to gorge on a gallon of ice cream and that’s how they get through something. I used to do that, so that’s why I relate,” she told Cosmopolitan. “If I’m knocked down now, I go to the gym. I let that be my stress reliever. It’s more about being healthy and finding the strength to get out of that hole.”