Kerry Washington Stuns on Red Carpet in First Appearance Post-Baby

(Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz)

Hello, mama! Kerry Washington stepped out at the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala on Thursday, just two months after welcoming her and hubby Nnamdi Asomugha‘s second child, Caleb, on October 5.

The 39-year-old actress’s maternity leave must be over, because three days later she rocked another red carpet — this time at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Getty / Steve Granitz)

We can’t stop admiring Washington’s transformation — but then again, it’s fair to say she looks fabulous no matter what red carpet she’s attending.

(Photo: Getty / Todd Williamson)

