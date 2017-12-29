Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Shows off Her New Year’s Resolution

Kendra Wilkinson isn’t afraid to flaunt her incredible bod. The 32-year-old mom of two shared an Instagram post on Wednesday saying she’s already reached her New Year’s resolution goals for 2018.

“When you are your own New Years resolution…” she wrote in the caption, adding a laughing emoji and a rock hands emoji, with the hashtags #letsgo and #2018.

In the three photos, Wilkinson shows off her toned abs, arms and legs in a series of gym pics.

The comment section was full of congratulatory remarks telling the former Playboy bunny how great she looks.

“Dang girl I wish I was looking as hot as you! I’m a huge fan keep doing your thing!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous, sexy mama!! Hard work obviously Is paying off for you,” another said.

“You look absolutely stunningly amazing,” someone else wrote.

Wilkinson frequently shares fitness and healthy eating tips with her followers on social media. In November, she told fans she’d spent the night in the emergency room after having to cancel two performances of her play, Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man.

The next day she wrote that she would return to the stage thanks to antibiotics and paid meds.

The New Year’s resolution-themed Instagram isn’t the first time Wilkinson has strutted her stuff online. The Girls Next Door alum shared a photo of her new short hair earlier this month, pulling her black top off her shoulder while taking a mirror pic.

Before the holidays, she revealed that she had lip injections and shared photos of her “new lips.” A few days later, she took to Twitter to wonder if the swelling would go down “in a few days.”

“Hey does the swelling of the lips go down after couple days of injections? Maybe i should’ve asked this before doing it,” she joked on Twitter.

Her followers had mixed reactions to the procedure. As always, there was a strong contingent of support for the model, as her die-hard fans proclaimed her beauty and strength. Naturally, Wilkinson had her fair share of detractors too. See more here.