Photographic Evidence Proving Julianne Hough Is the Most Sculpted Newlywed

As a professional dancer, it might not come as a surprise that Julianne Hough is in incredible shape. The 29-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion has always been at the top of our fitspiration list, especially since her fun, down-to-earth social media posts show that she’s always down to indulge in a night of pizza, carbs or even better — wine.

And putting fitness aside for just a moment — have you seen photos of her dream wedding or bachelorette weekend getaway? We’d love to be best friends with this über stylish, fun-loving girl.

Hough must have hit the gym extra hard leading up to the bachelorette and wedding festivities, because lately, the newlywed has been looking more sculpted than ever. Check out these photos that prove she’s the most sculpted bride of the summer.

Her Health Magazine photo shoot

Always a dancing queen, Hough shared a sneak peek of her photo shoot with Health Magazine last week on Instagram. By twisting her toned tummy and hips on her tip toes, she put her chiseled calves on display.

“I’m talking about working out, healthy living and sharing my personal #endometriosis journey,” she wrote beneath the Boomerang video. Since she opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis in 2008, she’s been campaigning with AbbVie to spread awareness for the disorder to educate other women who may be unknowingly experiencing endo symptoms.

“This campaign is about getting in the know and starting a conversation,” she told PEOPLE in March. “Just having awareness and open conversation about this is so important. I don’t care about being private about this anymore because I really want the women that are going through debilitating pain to benefit from my story or this campaign.

Her Labor Day weekend throwback

When we weren’t distracted by her insane bod, Hough’s Labor Day weekend throwback to her and Brooks Laich’s African hooneymoon had us wishing summer wasn’t drawing to a close.

Hough works hard to get those longer-than-life legs. “I usually try [to work out] five times a week…I love to start my day off with a workout,” Hough told Elle. “It doesn’t have to be high-exertion, two hours, let’s go. But anything that gets me up and going. Sometimes it’s an hour and a half, sometimes it’s an hour, sometimes it’s 45 minutes, just depends how I’m feeling on that day.”

She says she gets bored doing the same exercise routine over and over, so she switches it up with Pilates, yoga, swimming, hiking, personal training sessions and dance classes like Body By Simone.

When she hit 4 million Instagram followers

We can’t say we’re surprised by the fact that Hough’s Insta following is rapidly growing! Glamorous photos of the 29-year-old lounging around her fabulous home? Sign us up. You have to appreciate the color coordinating details, even down to her red toenail polish.

Plus, fans who were looking forward to her return as a judge on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars will have to get their Julianne fix on Instagram, as it was announced yesterday she won’t be returning as a judge. (Personally, our fingers are crossed she’ll be a guest judge for a week or two… or three.)

When she made us feel better about skipping the gym

Not only does this series of Insta pics show off her insane abs, but Hough gifted us with a glimpse into her fitness mentality. She wrote about how she finds it hard to get to the gym sometimes — and even offered some inspiring words on staying motivated.

“Staying active and working out is now a must for me,” she wrote. “It’s hard to get started (especially after indulging guiltlessly on your honeymoon) and to keep going sometimes, but I always find if I can give it 3 weeks of hard work and discipline, something in my body and mind switches and it becomes so much fun! I actually crave it.”

Her words of wisdom? “There is a battle of two wolves inside us, the one that wins, is the one you feed. All we need is within us, NOW! Stay strong, fight the fight, and then enjoy!!!”

Her hooneymoon throwback

This girl is the queen of TBT. She showed off her toned booty in this stunning hooneymoon throwback, making us all wonder exactly what it is about dancing that keeps this girl so in shape.

“Dancing is so great because there are all the little details, and the little movements, and the little muscles that are working without you even realizing,” Hough told Entertainment Tonight. “You can also do your basic crunches. I love a little bicycle. Standing abs are pretty cool, too!”

There’s no doubt that all that cardio from dance works her booty, too.

When she wore her birthday suit on her hooneymoon

What’s better than being on a remote island on the pristine African coast during your honeymoon with your hunky husband? Being in your birthday suit on a remote island on the pristine African coast during your honeymoon with your hunky husband!

If you’re as distracted as we are by Hough’s slim figure, know that she calls on carbs to help get her there. In fact, she says she eats them at every single meal.

“Everybody is so afraid of carbs — they talk about them in a negative way, like, ‘Carbs make me fat or bloated’ — but just pick the right one and have a little bit,” she told Us Weekly. “They make my brain click on and everything else is able to function,” she said. “I thought they were my enemy, but they’re actually my best friend.”

Her go-to meal? Chicken, veggies and sweet potatoes. (Mental note: Add to grocery list ASAP.)

