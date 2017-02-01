This Workout Helped Jessica Biel’s Body Win the Golden Globes Red Carpet

(Photo: Getty / Frazer Harrison)

In case you were wondering, Jessica Biel looked flawless (as usual) at the Golden Globes last night.

Biel’s plunge dress with a twist showed off her incredibly toned upper body — namely those arms! Husband Justin Timberlake looked pretty dapper himself on Biel’s arm in his bow tie tuxedo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the 34-year-old mom’s high intensity Barry’s Bootcamp workout. It’s said to burn up to 1,000 calories per hour! Even celebs like Kim Kardashian and Amanda Seyfried are on the Barry’s Bootcamp train.

Related:

Jessica Biel Admits She Eats in the Shower

Watch: Ryan Gosling Dedicates His 2017 Golden Globe Award to His ‘Lady’ Eva Mendes

Here’s How Mila Kunis’ Weight Loss Plan Changed After Becoming a Mom

Eliminate This One Thing to Eliminate Fat