Jessica Alba Shows off Her Baby Bump While Hitting the Gym

Jessica Alba is sweating it out with a baby in tow!

The actress and Honest Company co-founder hit the gym Thursday, Sept. 14, and showed off her baby bump while working out in a series of Boomerang clips on her Instagram story.

In a gray tank, black crop leggings, black Nike tennis shoes and a high, tight ponytail, this soon-to-be mom of three is clearly down to business.

The 36-year-old actress hit Heart & Hustle gym (where other celebs like Vanessa Lachey go to get their sweat on) to blast through a series of exercises, but she took precautionary measures to make sure she and the baby were safe during the workout.

“Getting strapped up w my heart rate monitor – important for preggers to keep heart rate in check when working out!” she wrote on top of a baby-bump photo in her story.

Then, the Sin City actress got to work, performing pushups, kettlebell lifts, resistance band moves and a session on the stepper machine.

Each of these moves combine strength training with light cardio to help Alba keep a lean, yet strong physique. Especially while pregnant, the exercises can also be modified to low impact, but still help the actress maintain her muscles and work out her stress.

And though Alba looks like a pro in these snaps, she isn’t chained to the gym every day. “If I work out four times, I consider it a successful week. But it’s typically more like two to three days a week because that’s what I have time for,” she told PEOPLE. If she doesn’t have time to go to the gym, she opts for walks with her daughters, Honor and Haven.

Alba says that as she’s gotten older, she focuses less on the physical perks of exercise and uses it as a mental escape. “Working out takes away that little edge so that I feel happier and more productive, and my brain can get kick-started.”

Physically, the actress says her diet is the game-changer rather than the intensity of her workouts.

“With exercise, I get a little more toned and I definitely feel stronger, but my diet is much more important if I’m trying to slim down,” she said. “In that case, I usually don’t eat gluten, dairy, fried foods or processed foods. I try to stick to a diet that’s low in sugar and carbs, and high in lean proteins and vegetables.”

The actress also swears by mixing up this healthy, weight loss-friendly smoothie every morning.

