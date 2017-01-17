‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals Another Workout Selfie and Things Get Sweaty

#100squats A photo posted by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Jersey Shore star Jenna “JWoww” Farley can’t help but continue showing off her post-baby body on Instagram, and this selfie’s got the sweat to show off her hard work!

The star posted a post-workout selfie on Monday, captioning the photo “#100squats.” The text over the image read, “Working off Disney ice cream.” Judging by the 30-year-old’s Instagram from the day before, she and her daughter Melanie spent Sunday seeing Disney on Ice.

Apparently, some Instagram commenters have recently attempted to “call out” the reality star for Photoshopping her photos to appear more slim, despite having given birth a year ago. That’s plenty of time to attain her impressive physique and JWoww clearly takes pride in showing off her hard work!

Jersey Shore debuted in 2009 and quickly rose to popularity as it documented the lives of eight housemates who lived in a house together in the titular beachfront community. Over the show’s six seasons, we got an inside glimpse at the trials and tribulations of stereotypical “Guidos/Guidettes” in the area, with those terms and behaviors causing plenty of controversies.

JWoww is only one of the cast members who retained a massive following after the show ended, as she went on to star in the reality series Snooki & Jwoww, in which she co-starred with former castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Snooki is currently a competitor on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The New Celebrity Apprentice.

