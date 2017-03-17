Jennifer Lopez Shows Some Serious Leg on South Beach Date with A-Rod

J-Lo and A-Rod (or J-Rod, as fans have been calling them) have been spending a lot of time together lately — from their Bahamas vacation together last week to their gym session Wednesday to their South Beach date Thursday night.
Lopez showed some serious leg in a white long-sleeve mini-dress with a sexy snap slit during her dinner date with the retired Yankees player at Casa Tua in Miami, and we can’t get enough.
J-Lo works hard for those sexy stems so we love that she’s showing them off! She works with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson to keep her figure tight and curvy in all the right places. Check out Anderson’s custom-made J-Lo lower body workout right here — you’ll be thanking us when you see your legs start to look like J-Lo’s.
