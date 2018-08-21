Jenna Jameson Gets Real About Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss in Before and After Post About Her Transformation

Jenna Jameson is showing off her postpartum body. The former adult film star shared a before-and-after Instagram photo of her weight loss journey, revealing she has lost 60 pounds while on the ketogenic diet.

After going into detail on her daily diet, in which she eats ketogenic meals and then fasts from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m., Jameson gave more details into her weight loss.

“This is 60 lbs gone my friend. It can be done! I’m always asked how I have the will power… well when you see results like this in 4 months, it powers you!!!!” the mom wrote.

She later made an addendum specifying that she was not pregnant when she snapped her before photo.

Jameson’s fans took to the comments section to shower her in compliments on her slimdown.

“You look great Jenna,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look amazing. Please keep posting on your progress, it motivates so many!! Thank you..” someone else wrote.

Jameson has shared before-and-after photos before, revealing in one from last last month when she revealed she was down to a size 6 more than a year after having her daughter, Batel Lu Bitton.

The 60-pound update means that Jameson has made a little more headway in her weight loss goals, as she updated fans in July that she had lost 57 pounds.

In a different set of before-and-after photos, she wrote that she weighed 187 pounds in her before picture. In her after, she weighed “a strong 130,” she wrote. “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically.”

She touted the keto diet for “not only [giving] me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”

In another post, she pointed out how her progress shifted from weight loss to muscle toning.

“I’m no longer really losing fat, I’m tightening,” she said. “I see and feel the biggest difference in my arms and back. When I was out of shape, I felt really thick through my core and trap and arm area. That’s finally starting to go.”

But for Jameson, an important part of her weight loss success lies in the mental aspect. “I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged. I felt eyes on me everywhere,” she wrote in a separate post earlier this month.

“All of us do this, we worry so very much how we are perceived. But beyond that shallow thinking there was deeper shame. I was disappointed in myself. I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober. I’m being real with you. When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin. Sobriety and being overweight was new to me,” she went on.

“I kept telling myself if I could beat addiction and stay sober, I can easily lose the weight… and I did. The healthy way. And as of today I can say my mental game is STRONG. I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression,” she concluded.